Businesses, gyms, and everything that will reopen in Texas on Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased plan to reopen the Texas economy during the COVID-19 pandemic will roll out Monday with another set of businesses allowed to reopen.
So what business will be allowed to reopen Monday?
- Gyms and exercise facilities
- Nonessential manufacturing plants
- Office buildings
- Limited overnight camping at state parks
All must operate at 25% capacity and adhere to social distancing guidelines as outlined in the governor’s Open Texas plan.
Along with being at 25% capacity, gyms and exercise facilities can’t open their locker rooms or showers, but restrooms can be open.
Employers in office buildings can have 25% of its workforce work in the building, and are encouraged to build staggered shifts that result in fewer people in the building at a given time.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.