Car crash involving 18-wheeler claims life of pickup truck driver in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A driver of a pickup truck is dead following a crash in Marshall that involved an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.

The fatal crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Loop 390 and Scottsville Highway, according to the Marshall Police Department.

The 18-wheeler reportedly struck a pickup truck that was turning onto the loop. Police say the driver of the truck died at the scene.

The identity of the victim and the driver of the 18-wheeler have not been released yet. The crash is being investigated by the Marshall Police Department with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol.

The roadway was closed at the scene of the accident while investigators were on the site.