CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the City of Carthage has experienced another rash of vehicle burglaries recently, including guns being taken from vehicles during the burglaries.

Police say the thieves seem to be looking for unlocked vehicles and then steal what they find.

If you see something or someone suspicious, dial 911 or call 903-693-3866.

