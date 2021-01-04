CDC to ship 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 900 Texas providers

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the CDC to ship the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 900 providers across the state over the next week.

The CDC will deliver 167,300 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 37,050 doses of the Pfizer vaccine directly to providers in over 158 Texas counties.

An additional 121,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. Vaccinations under the program started in Texas last week and, according to the CDC, will serve staff and residents at 770 long-term-care facilities in the next week.

The CDC will also deliver 224,250 second doses to the providers who received the vaccine the week of Dec. 14 to complete the series for the people that were vaccinated in the first week of vaccine distribution.

Texas has been allocated about 1.5 million first doses through the first four weeks of vaccine distribution, and vaccine will have reached providers in a total of 214 counties by the end of the week.

DSHS has posted a vaccine provider location map that will be updated frequently. A list of providers that will be receiving vaccine this week is available here.

DSHS encourages providers to rapidly vaccinate priority populations against COVID-19 and promptly report doses administered in ImmTrac2, the state’s immunization registry.

While the supply of vaccine is still limited, additional allocations of the vaccine will be received each week.