Charges multiplying in Mount Pleasant serial groper case

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas. (KETK) – The serial groper out of Mount Pleasant is now facing up to 11 charges and a possibility of 40 years in prison. Police are continuing to ask any victims of a man arrested Sunday on charges of indecency with a child to come forward.

Gary Kilpatrick, 62, was arrested in the Walmart on Jefferson Street after police received complaints about his groping women and children in the store.

Police received the call at about 11 a.m. Sunday. He was arrested and charged with three counts of indecency with a child.

Kilpatrick also had an active arrest warrant for indecent assault out of New Boston

Police said store video footage allowed them to identify three additional child victims and one adult female victim.

An additional fourth unidentified child was groped inside Walmart on Sunday around 12:05 a.m. earlier that morning, and a fifth child victim was discovered to have been groped Sunday at Super Suds Laundry on North Jefferson Street.

Police say store videos shows Kilpatrick briefly pulling two children by the arm, as to pull them away from their mothers when the parent was not looking.

Many of the victims were Hispanic, police say.

Kilpatrick does not live in Mount Pleasant but has been staying at Motel 6 in Mount Pleasant since October 15. The motel room and vehicle the suspect was driving have been searched by police.

Authorities tell us if you have been out recently in town with kids in tow, they are encouraging you to have a tough conversation.

“Have the parents talk to their children and find out if anything happened,” said Sergeant Travis Nichols, Mount Pleasant Police Department. “This guy was extremely sneaky and fast, he would touch the child and then immediately divert down an aisle to try to get away and not be seen.”

In all, 11 people have come forward so far.

Kilpatrick is from Dekalb, Tx and is currently behind bars in Mount Pleasant and also facing similar charges in New Boston.

He is facing three indecency with a child charges, which are 3rd degree felonies. One charge of indecency assault, and six Class C Misdemeanor assault charges. Combined, the Mount Pleasant charges carry a possibility of some hefty fines and up to 40 years in prison.

Police are looking for any additional victims to file further charges. If you or a parent believes their child was victimized is urged to contact MPPD at 903-575-4185 and speak to a detective.