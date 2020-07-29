City of Marshall announces reopening of arena on Aug. 14

The City of Marshall announced Wednesday that they are reopening the outdoor Marshall City arena to events on August 14.

According to city officials, the outdoor facility features covered arena and seating, generous, stable capacity, concession stand, meeting room, parking, RV hookups, holding pens, and more. While events will occur, spectators will not be permitted until a later date.

The city says they have established health guidelines to protect the participants and families.

Social Distancing of 6 feet Face masks are required All participants will submit signed health waivers at event registration

The Marshall Reopening Committee, comprised of various city employees, meet on an ongoing basis to discuss the status of all city facilities. On Wednesday, the committee met to evaluate the City Arena and agreed on the reopening of this outdoor facility with these precautions was a positive step forward.

On August 1, Arena Manager Byron Ford and Equipment Manager Kaleb Neu will begin preparing the facility to host events. For bookings, please contact Mr. Ford at (903) 935-4504.

