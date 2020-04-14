City of Marshall issues 2nd amended declaration due to COVID-19, clarifies businesses operations

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall says due to the risk of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, all businesses are required to cease all activities at facilities located within the city except minimum basic operations.

According to a news release, Marshall Mayor Terri Brown issued the Second Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable disease on Monday. The declaration continues the First Amended Declaration with the same definition of essential and non-essential businesses.

For clarity, these businesses are defined as “non-essential” and may only continue operations consisting exclusively with the business facility closed to the public and all employees performing activities at their own residences (i.e., working from home). Businesses defined as non-essential are allowed to provide the minimum basic operations to maintain the value of the inventory, ensure security, process payroll or employee benefits while the business is closed to the public. Failure to follow this declaration is a Class B Misdemeanor with a $1,000 file and up to 180 days in jail. Essential Businesses are encouraged to remain open; however, even Essential Businesses are asked to determine essential staff necessary to operate and to send non-essential staff home. To the greatest extent feasible, essential businesses shall comply with social distancing requirements, including, but not limited to, employees and when any customers are standing in line. Stormy Nickerson, City of Marshall Communications Coordinator

