City of Marshall lifts boil advisory

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Marshall has lifted a boil advisory that was issued earlier this week following a water line break.

Officials with the Public Works Department announced Friday that after compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality testing procedures, the city-wide Boil Water Notice is no longer in effect and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption.

