City of Marshall lifts boil advisory

Texas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Marshall has lifted a boil advisory that was issued earlier this week following a water line break.

Officials with the Public Works Department announced Friday that after compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality testing procedures, the city-wide Boil Water Notice is no longer in effect and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption.

Click here for previous story

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories