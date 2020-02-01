City of Marshall offers update on plans for Animal Adoption Center

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall says they have taken multiple steps forward on a new Animal Adoption Center by creating an outline.

The city officials say they all agree that a new Animal Adoption Center is not the only answer.

The city released a statement Friday afternoon saying the city plans to add robust programs for spaying and neutering, microchips, rabies vaccinations, and leash laws ready for implementation with the pledge of $900,000 by the Marshall City Commission and $250,000 by the Harrison County Commissioners Court, granted in 2019.

The policies will be presented and discussed later in the year and should be set in place when the new Adoption Center opens. The location is not specified at this time.

“This Adoption Center project is taking shape quickly. I am pleased with our recent progress. Pinpointing the location for the new facility is the next step in the process, which will trigger the remainder of the project. I hope to present this location in the very near future,” said Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr in the release.

Recent Progress:

In August, the City of Marshall City Commission voted to hire Shelter Planners of America.

Shelter Planners of America have developed the Request for Qualifications and Request for Proposal on the new Adoption Center through a design and build process. The RFQ and RFP are pending distribution awaiting the selection of a building site.

In February of 2019, City Manager Mark Rohr teamed up with the leaders of the city’s larger organizations to grow the City of Marshall through active discussion of common goals.

This group now known as the Synergy Group meets monthly to brainstorm strategies to benefit the Marshall community and to coordinate efforts.

The city says one strategy borne from the Synergy Group was a plan for the City of Marshall and Marshall Independent School District to partner as taxing authorities on the location of the new Adoption Center.

Through this partnership, the students of Marshall ISD will have extensive opportunities in the Career Technology Education, FFA programs, and other enrichment activities.

“It’s always motivating to see opportunities when Marshall Independent School District can collaborate with the City of Marshall, Harrison County, and other community stakeholders to augment the educational activities for our students. This partnership on a progressive Animal Adoption Center is another chance for our students to see responsibility today and a possible career in their future,” shared Dr. Jerry Gibson, Superintendent of Marshall Independent School District in the release.