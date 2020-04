MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Marshall has rescheduled all May elections in an effort to protect residents from COVID-19.

City officials announced Tuesday that May elections will be held on Nov. 3.

Early voting will take place from Oct. 19-30.

The City of Marshall announces all scheduled May elections will be held on November 3, 2020, to safeguard our citizens from the coronavirus. Early voting will be held on October 19-30, 2020. pic.twitter.com/yH6rGQQzgT — City of Marshall, TX (@CityofMarshallT) April 14, 2020

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.