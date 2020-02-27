City of Marshall to reveal new Animal Adoption Center

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall will present the updated work of the Animal Adoption Center Committee on Thursday evening at the city commission meeting.

The meeting is set to start at 6:00 p.m.

City Manager Mark Rohr’s presentation will include an example of the new adoption center, the proposed site and floor plan, method of payment for the improvement, and the timetable for completion of this project.

In response to Rohr’s presentation, the commission will consider approval of a Resolution authorizing the issuance of a Request for Qualifications and Proposals, utilizing the Design/Build Contract Method of project delivery, seeking qualifications and proposals from qualified respondents for the development, design, and construction of a new animal adoption center.

The meeting is open to the public.

