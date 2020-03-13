City of Marshall to suspend events as precaution to COVID-19

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL.KMSS) – The City of Marshall will be suspending all events in city facilities and parks starting March 16 until April 15.

According to a press release, this will include events at facilities such as the Marshall Convention Center, Memorial City Hall, Marshall City Arena, Marshall Visual Arts Center, Marshall Main Street downtown, Community Centers and all-league events at parks.

“This safeguard is in place for our citizens and our visitors. We also have an obligation to region, state, and country to limit the potential spread of COVID-19,” said City Manager Mark Rohr in the release.

The City of Marshall says they will continue to hold public meetings related to the City Commission and City Board functions and hand sanitizer will be available at all meetings.

The City requests residents who have traveled to affected areas or may be experiencing symptoms such as cough or fever to refrain from attending meetings.

According to the press release, any citizen may submit a written statement to be read at City Commission meeting in the Public Comments by emailing the statement to nickerson.stormy@marshalltexas.net or stream live on Facebook.

“Like many of you, we have spent the last few weeks learning and monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and how it has affected and will further impact our community. The City of Marshall’s Emergency Management team along with the City of Marshall, Harrison County representatives and the Marshall Harrison County Health District representatives have monitored daily conference calls with the State pertaining to the COVID-19. We are continuously monitoring this constantly changing chain of events. We want to assure everyone that we are connected and working with government experts, neighboring cities and others to get the latest in information and instruction,” stated Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.

The City of Marshall recommends the following Centers for Disease Control guidelines to keep the community safe:

1. It has been expressed that communities practice Social Distancing which include:

a. Restrict physical contact such as handshaking. Use a closed fist to greet and in situations such as in pressing buttons to elevators, community keypads, publicly used buttons, light switches etc.

b. Maintain a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.

c. Open doors when possible with closed fist or hip, trying not to grasp with your hands.

d. Avoid large gatherings

i. People should consider limiting or eliminating travel involving flights or cruises.

2. Practice good personal hygiene practices such as:

a. Hand washing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoiding touching of eyes, nose or mouth.

b. Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

c. If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

4. Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

5. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

6. Stay informed by using any of the following sites:

www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus

www.mynethealth.org/services/public-emergency-preparedness/coronavirus

7. You can also contact the Marshall-Harrison County Health District at 903-938-8338 or 1-866-310-9698.

