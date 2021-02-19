City of Marshall warns residents about falling icicles

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall is warning residents about falling icicles and built-up snow falling off rooftops and carports.
City officials say freezing temperatures have led to the build-up of ice and snow causing buildings, carports, and businesses to collapse due to the tremendous weight of the snow and ice.
Continued cold temperatures with a period of slight warming have created icicles that become larger and more dangerous to those who pass below them. Be vigilant of this threat for your safety.
