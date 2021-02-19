Radar

City of Marshall warns residents about falling icicles

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall is warning residents about falling icicles and built-up snow falling off rooftops and carports.

City officials say freezing temperatures have led to the build-up of ice and snow causing buildings, carports, and businesses to collapse due to the tremendous weight of the snow and ice.

Continued cold temperatures with a period of slight warming have created icicles that become larger and more dangerous to those who pass below them. Be vigilant of this threat for your safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

