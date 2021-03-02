Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Wednesday in Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall-Harrison County Health District has announced that they will receive 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to the latest weekly COVID update from Harrison County Judge Chad Simms, three new deaths were reported last week in addition to 49 new positive cases.

Simms says Harrison County will host a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic for citizens needing the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday by appointment only, inside the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 E End Blvd South in Marshall, Texas.

Citizens who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services are eligible to receive vaccines.

Registration opens on Tuesday, anyone interested in getting vaccinated must be 18 to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Keep in mind the information below when registering:

You do not have to sign up for a SignUp Genius account to sign up for an appointment.

You will need to enter your name (as it appears on your identification) date of birth, address, phone number, and email address once you choose your time slot.

You can only sign up for 1 appointment per email address per clinic day. Every person who signs up will need their own unique email address. There are free email accounts available.

When you are completing the information on the form, the name and date of birth you enter MUST be the person that will be receiving the vaccine.

If more than one appointment is scheduled for the same person, we will delete additional appointments, you can’t give the additional appointment to another person.

You will get an email to confirm your appointment, be sure to accurately enter your email address. If you do not get an email – the appointment did not go through. Check your SPAM/JUNK folders.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Harrison County as of Monday, March. 1:

Total Positive Cases – 2,344

Total Fatalities – 93

Total Recoveries – 3,661

Total Active Cases – 803

Probable Cases – 2,213