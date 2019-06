TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) - According to police, as the temperature rises in the summer, so do reports of some crimes committed by kids. But, a local organization is working to reverse that trend by keeping kids occupied while school's out.

While students throughout the area are on summer break, Texarkana, Texas, Police said the break from studies is leading to an increase in car break-ins. And they said that's just one of the crimes they see an increase in each summer when kids are out of class.