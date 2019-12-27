Dallas dismissed from lawsuit over police shooting

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional as she testifies in her murder trial in Dallas. A federal judge has ruled the city of Dallas is not liable for the off-duty police officer fatally shooting a man in his own apartment last year. On Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn dismissed the city from civil lawsuit that the family of Botham Jean brought after the 26-year-old was killed by Guyger. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)

DALLAS (AP) – A federal judge has ruled the city of Dallas is not liable for an off-duty police officer fatally shooting a man in his own apartment last year.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn on Monday dismissed the city from a civil lawsuit that the family of Botham Jean brought after the 26-year-old was killed by Amber Guyger.

The ruling leaves Guyger as the sole defendant in the suit that argues better police training could have prevented Jean’s death. It makes a large financial settlement unlikely.

Guyger was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a decade in prison in October.

