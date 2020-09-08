Dallas police chief announces resignation

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall is resigning from her position, city officials announced Tuesday.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax released a statement to NewsNation saying he accepted her resignation.

Chief Hall was the first Black female police chief in the city; she joined the department in 2017.

She recently came under fire for the police department’s response to protests after the death of George Floyd in police custody in May.

During the demonstration on June 1, Dallas Police along with several other agencies surrounded protesters gathered on Margaret Hill Bridge. Police using rubber bullets and smoke grenades to stop the march.

Initial reports stated tear gas was used, but officials say it was smoke. Several protesters sustained injuries from the rubber bullets and canisters officers fired at them.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said the protesters broke the law when they marched on to the bridge and were warned beforehand.

According to the Dallas Police After Action Review, a report on the protests released in August, the department admitted to using tear gas.

Hall will officially step down from her position on Nov. 10.

NewsNation affiliate KDAF contributed to this report.