Dallas tornado collapses building, plunges tens of thousands into darkness

DALLAS, Texas (NBC News) – A tornado plowed a long path through north Dallas on Sunday night, knocking out power to more than tens of thousands of customers. No serious injuries were immediately confirmed, but at least one building collapsed, and news and social media photos showed heavy damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed at 9:48 p.m. that a tornado had touched down in north and northeast Dallas. It said a second severe weather system would move through overnight and that more tornadoes were possible.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.