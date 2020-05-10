The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

COVID-19 Global Tracker

Deaths in Texas from COVID-19 increase to 1,049

Texas News
Posted: / Updated:

Beachgoers walk past a pier as a storm moves into the area, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Port Aransas, Texas. Texas’ stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses, churches, state parks and beaches. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in Texas increased by 45 on Saturday to a total of 1,049, state health officials said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,251 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 37,860. There were 1,219 new cases of the virus reported the day before.

The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Friday was the first day barbershops and hair salons could reopen in Texas. Last week, restaurants and retailers in the state were allowed to begin reopening with limited capacity.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss