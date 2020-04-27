Texas DPS COVID-19 border checkpoints to be lifted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DPS COVID-19 checkpoints at the Texas/Louisiana border will soon be going away.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott made that announcement Monday as part of his plans to reopen the state.

Governor Abbott ordered the checkpoints while also requiring those traveling from Louisiana by plane or on the ground to quarantine for 14 days before they can enter into public spaces in Texas.

That quarantine will also eliminated.

During a briefing on Monday, Abbott announced that as part of “Phase 1” of the plan to reopen Texas businesses, retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters will be able to reopen on Friday, May 1.

