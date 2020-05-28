DPS driver license offices in East Texas to reopen with limited services

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texas Department of Public Safety driver license offices in East Texas will reopen next week with limited services.

According to DPS, DL offices will reopen on Wednesday, June 3. You can begin scheduling appointments through the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/ at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29.

DPS is moving to appointments only; services will be limited to customers with appointments only who are seeking a first-time Texas DL, commercial driver license, learner license or identification card, as well as those who need to take a driving test.

These will be the only services available at DL offices during these initial phases of reopening. Customers must pay with a credit card, check or money order. No cash payments.

When you arrive at the DL office, you can check-in with your smart device or by using the kiosk inside the office. Due to social distancing requirements related to COVID-19, we are asking that customers wait in their car after checking in. You will receive a text message when it’s time to come inside to complete your transaction.

As a reminder, the extension of the expiration of Texas DL/CDL/ID/Election Identification Certificate cards remains in effect. Due to the extension still being active, appointments for renewals will not be available until further notice.

DPS is taking extensive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure customers and staff are as safe as possible during DL transactions.

Visit www.txdps.texas.gov for more information on safety measures that will be in place as DL offices reopen.

