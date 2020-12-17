DPS ending expiration waiver for driver licenses and IDs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If your driver license or ID card is expiring soon, the Texas Department of Public Safety says not to wait to renew it.

DPS announced on Wednesday that the waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses and ID cards ends on April 14, 2021. The waiver was granted by Gov. Greg Abbott in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waiver expiration applies to both driver and commercial driver licenses, commercial learning permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

Online renewals at Texas.gov remain an option to skip a trip to the office entirely by renewing driver licenses and ID cards. Texans can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639 (1-866-DL-RENEW).

Designated offices will be offering expanded hours starting Jan. 4 to accommodate a high number of renewals and appointments are already being accepted.

Texans can book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled time.

A limited number of same-day appointments will be available at each DL office. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.