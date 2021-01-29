The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
E. Texas counties to receive more COVID-19 vaccines during week of Feb. 1

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced the vaccine allotment for the week of Feb. 1.

According to the listing, CHRISTUS-Saint Michael Health System in Texarkana will receive 600 doses and the Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Center will receive 1,000 doses. Both are expected to receive the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Here is a list of other East Texas Counties receiving doses of the vaccine:

  • Walmart Pharmacy / Cass County / Moderna: 100, Pfizer: 100
  • Marshall-Harrison County Health District / Harrison County / Moderna: 500, Pfizer: 500
  • Hope Community Medicine-Carthage / Panola County / Moderna: 200, Pfizer: 200
  • Hope Community Medicine-Center / Shelby County / Moderna: 200, Pfizer: 200
  • Hope Community Medicine-Tenaha / Shelby County / Moderna: 100, Pfizer: 100
  • Wellness Pointe – Mount Pleasant / Titus County / Moderna: 100, Pfizer: 100

