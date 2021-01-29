E. Texas counties to receive more COVID-19 vaccines during week of Feb. 1

(KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced the vaccine allotment for the week of Feb. 1.
According to the listing, CHRISTUS-Saint Michael Health System in Texarkana will receive 600 doses and the Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Center will receive 1,000 doses. Both are expected to receive the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Here is a list of other East Texas Counties receiving doses of the vaccine:
- Walmart Pharmacy / Cass County / Moderna: 100, Pfizer: 100
- Marshall-Harrison County Health District / Harrison County / Moderna: 500, Pfizer: 500
- Hope Community Medicine-Carthage / Panola County / Moderna: 200, Pfizer: 200
- Hope Community Medicine-Center / Shelby County / Moderna: 200, Pfizer: 200
- Hope Community Medicine-Tenaha / Shelby County / Moderna: 100, Pfizer: 100
- Wellness Pointe – Mount Pleasant / Titus County / Moderna: 100, Pfizer: 100
