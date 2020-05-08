E. Texas judge to hand out free masks to residents in Marion County

JEFFERSON, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Judge Leward LaFleur will hand out free medical masks to residents and businesses at the Marion County Courthouse on Tuesday, May 12.

According to a news release, the distribution will begin at 11:00 a.m. on 119 W. Lafayette St. Jefferson TX 75657.

“We need to do more than just come up with ideas,” Judge LaFleur said Friday.

“We need solutions. The first letter of our C.L.E.A.N. Initiative is C for covering your mouth and nose. Medical PPE has been difficult to get across the nation, however, we are fortunate that a local business, BaseEngager, has direct access to medical masks. We should all strive for a better and safer Marion County, myself included.”

The C.L.E.A.N. Initiative is a voluntary checklist for Marion County businesses to adopt as Texas begins to re-open under the guidance of Governor Abbott. The 5 letter acronym stands for:

C – Cover your mouth and nose when sick, or during coughs and sneezes

L – Learn proper hygiene, and how germs are spread

E – Eliminate Germs Through Wash Stations and/or Readily Available Hand Sanitizer

A – Awareness of Self Health and How to Prevent the Spread of Germs

N – New Guidelines for Dealing with Future Viruses/Epidemics

Judge LaFleur’s office will also continue the voluntary C.L.E.A.N. Initiative workshops next week on Tuesday, May 12 at 10:00 AM and Thursday, May 14 at 10:00 AM. All workshops will be available on Zoom. For a Zoom link visit Judge Leward LeFluer’s Facebook page or contact his office at 903-665-3261.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.