E. Texas man dies from fatal crash, 18-wheeler jackknifes into ditch & catches fire

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — An E. Texas man is dead after his 18-wheeler reportedly jackknifed, struck a pole, and caught on fire after running into another truck in Harrison Country last weekend.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers received a call on Friday, October 2 about a two-vehicle crash on FM-31, which is about four miles south of Marshall. When troopers showed up to the scene, they learned the crash involved a 2020 Chevrolet 2500 and a 2007 International truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer.

Investigators say the driver of the Chevrolet 2500, 75-year-old Roger Lee Beard of Mt. Enterprise, was traveling west on FM 2625 and stopped at the intersection of FM-31. At the same time, the driver of the 18-wheeler, 44-year-old Steven Craig Braswell, was traveling south on FM-31.

Beard reportedly failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign and pulled out into the path of Braswell’s tractor-truck, which resulted in a collision. TxDPS says the impact of the crash cause Braswell’s 18-wheeler to jackknife into the southbound ditch before striking a light pole and catching on fire.

Beard suffered non-incapacitating injures as a result of the crash, and Braswell was taken to LSU Medical Center in critical condition. He died two days later from his injuries.

Beard was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.