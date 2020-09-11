E. Texas man killed in car crash in Red River County, LSP investigating

MT. PLEASANT, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man is dead after his car reportedly slid off a wet road and struck two trees in Red River County early Friday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers received a call around 5:20 a.m. about a single-car crash on US 82, about three miles east of Annona. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that a 2001 Chrysler 300 was involved in the accident.

LSP says the driver, 48-year-old Harley McKinney of De Kalb, was traveling westbound on US 82 when he reportedly lost control of his car on the wet roadway and side skid off the road until his car struck two trees. McKinney died at the scene of the crash and troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Shelly Benton and taken to Clarksville Funeral Home in Clarksville.

