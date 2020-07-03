E. Texas man sentenced to 108 months in federal prison for drug trafficking crimes

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Daingerfield man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for drug trafficking crimes in East Texas.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox, 36-year-old Michael Leon Wood was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, and he also agreed to the forfeiture of $3,625, which he received from selling methamphetamine. Wood pleaded guilty on May 5 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The district attorney’s office says on March 1, 2018, Wood delivered an ounce of methamphetamine to another person in exchange for $600. On Jan. 15, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Wood’s residence in Morris County and recovered about 50 grams of methamphetamine, $1,150 in cash, a rifle, a pistol, and a shotgun. Wood admitted to being responsible for distributing approximately 96 grams of methamphetamine.

Wood was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16, 2019 and charged with drug trafficking violations.

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.