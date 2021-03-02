E. Texas restaurant owners share their opinions on state reopening at 100%

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Restaurant owners in East Texas say they have mixed feelings about Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to reopen the state at 100%.

The time of wearing a mask could soon be a thing of the past for the State of Texas as Governor Abbott set a new executive order Tuesday during a press conference. The order will allow any business to open at 100% capacity if they choose to. Abbott said that statewide mandates are “no longer necessary.”

The new executive order will take effect on March 10 amidst pandemic. Some took a breath of relief while others say they are taking precautions.

Restaurant owner Miguel Lopez says he is finally excited to get back to some since of normalcy.

“That’s right..that is a good thing the governor did,” said Lopez.

He said the financial hardship of Covid-19 nearly costed him his restaurant.

“It was really bad. I almost closed my business. It’s hard for us to survive you know.”

A few frequent guests say they are constantly eating out, agree with the lifting of the mask mandate from the governor.

“We feel like it should be a personal choice not a mandated statement from the government,” said Lara Talbert. Her husband Jeff agreed with her.

“I believe most people are mature enough and responsible enough to make the right decision for themselves and their families,” said Jeff Talbert.

However, the owner of a pizza restaurant says he will continue taking precautions.

“We are going to proceed with caution,” said Joseph Filippazzo, owner of Pazzeria. “

I think that is the best thing to do, especially on the local level. We need to continue to monitor the cases daily and weekly, as we have. And to decide what we are going to do. We are still going to offer our guests contactless menus if that’s what they choose.”

Governor Abbott says if any hospital region rises above 15 % of the hospital bed capacity for 7 straight days, a county judge can step in to implement covid mitigation strategies.

Lopez says he is just optimistic for some sense of normalcy.

“I think it is going to be alright after this is gone and go away.”