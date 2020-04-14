E. Texas water supply company issues boil advisory after water main breaks

CASS COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Eastern Cass Water Supply is advising residents to boil their water after a construction crew broke the water main.

According to the water supply company, customers that are affected by line break are starting at the intersection of FM 125 and FM 251, going west on FM 125, to the south end of Highway 43 at Kildare Junction.

Eastern Cass Water also says county roads that are branching off of FM 125 West and Hwy 43 that will need to boil are CR 4347, 4346, 4448, 1888, 1887, 1786, and 1785.

Customers should boil their water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing their teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

