E. Texas woman charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend

Charlene Keigi, 61. has been charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend, Terry Thomas. (Photo: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas woman has been charged for allegedly shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend at a home in Harrison County Monday evening.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Charlene Keigi is charged with murder in the shooting death of her recently separated boyfriend, Terry Thomas.

The fatal shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. at the 300 block of Chapparal Ranch Road in Woodlawn. HCSO deputies say they received a call from Keigi saying that Thomas was on her property. The 911 call was disconnected and Keigi called a short time later, telling deputies that she shot Thomas. Deputies say Keigi also said that she would be in the front yard of the home waiting for authorities to arrive.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Keigi was detained and first aid was given to Thomas until Marshall EMS showed up. Thomas was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall, where he later died from his injuries. JP Watkins pronounced Thomas dead and ordered an autopsy.

HCSO says investigators secured a search warrant through the district attorney’s office signed by Judge Morin and began processing the crime scene. Keigi was interviewed and later booked into the Harrison County Jail on her charges.

HCSO Investigators attended an autopsy this morning at Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler. This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available.

