East Texas crash: 1 child, 2 adults die; 1 child, 2 adults in serious condition

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three people are dead and three others are in serious condition after a horrifying crash on US HWY 59 North near Marshall Sunday afternoon.

According to DPS reports, 20-year-old Felecia Sarah-Rach Jefferies of Marshall was attempting to turn onto a nearby street. DPS reports indicate that she failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming car and was struck by 21-year-old Di’ar M. Johnson, from Memphis, Tennessee.

Both vehicles rolled into a nearby ditch. Jeffries was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS said that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

An 8-year-old girl was also killed in the crash and was pronounced dead by Judge Oswalt. A 10-year-old was taken to LSU-Medical-Shreveport and is in serious condition.

In the opposite car, Johnson was taken to CHRISTUS Hospital in Marshall in serious condition along with 21-year-old Mason Mitchell, also from Memphis, Tennessee.

Another passenger, Edward Corielle Gray, 24, of Bolivar, TN was transported to Christus GSMC-Marshall where he later died, pronounced by Judge Oswalt.

The accident is still under investigation.

