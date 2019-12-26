East Texas gas well blowout causes evacuations on Christmas

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS)-A gas well blowout on Christmas day resulted in 45 residents being evacuated in Marshall, Texas.

According to a Facebook post of Tanos Exploration press conference, a worker was called shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 to service an alarm signaling “low flow alert” on one of their wells located 8 miles southeast of Marshall.

The worker found the well emitting gas and contacted corporate. The corporation then determined the gas leak could not be controlled and ordered a perimeter for evacuation at one mile. Other wells around the one affected were secured.

Sheriff and fire personnel went door to door to evacuate the residents of the area. 45 people were evacuated.

Tanos says they have placed residents in hotels and placed animals in kennels. They also have a command center set up.

According to Tanos, the well is still out of control and spewing gas. A plan of action is being established and an environmental crew is on the way to assess any impact.

There is no estimated time for repair.