East Texas law enforcement discuss emergency preparedness

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 50 law enforcement officers representing local, state and federal agencies spent Wednesday in Marshall.



The groups are working together to coordinate and prepare for law enforcement response to any future mass-casualty emergency event.



Command center needs, coordinating with non law enforcement agencies and controlling the crime scene were some of the areas the group discussed.

Lt Jay Webb says, “Our situation is unique in east Texas, because we have so many law enforcement agencies right here in our backyard. In the event we have a need for assistance, all we need to do is make a phone call.”



A panel of public information officers from several east Texas agencies also discussed media expectations in an emergency situation.