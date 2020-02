East Texas man facing 10 years-to-life for leading major illegal drug operation

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 41-year-old Hughes Springs, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Oscar Dean Davis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne.

Davis, who was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 10, 2018, was charged with multiple drug trafficking violations.

According to information presented in court, Davis was the leader of an illegal drug distribution network responsible for obtaining multiple-kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from a Mexican-based supplier and selling them throughout East Texas.

Davis admitted to acquiring large numbers of firearms, including pistols, rifles, and high-caliber weapons, and transporting them to the U.S.-Mexico border as a medium of exchange for methamphetamine.

Finally, Davis admitted to directing others to use money services businesses to wire transfer proceeds from methamphetamine sales to his supplier in Mexico.

Fourteen other individuals have previously entered pleas of guilty for their involvement in the drug and firearms trafficking organization. Stephanie Bennett Mata, 35, of Daingerfield; Gary O’Neal Gibson, 62, of Henderson; Felix Antonio Jaime, 37, of Mt. Pleasant; Charlie Jake Porter, 34, of Marietta; Tony King, 41, of Daingerfield; and Gerald Wayne Furlow, 55, of Hughes Springs; each pleaded guilty to possessing or conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Raymond Danny Moore, 43, of Avinger; Jennifer Michelle Kirkham, 39, of Jena, Louisiana; Donna Gail Sertuche, 53, of Hughes Springs; Jamie Nicole Browning, 40, of Gilmer; Joshua Nickie Soto, 35, of Leesville, Louisiana; and James Drakeford Scholl, 41, of Naples; pleaded guilty to either unlawfully obtaining firearms from licensed dealers or transporting firearms to the U.S.-Mexico border in furtherance of the drug trafficking conspiracy. Christina Felipe, 37, of Hughes Springs, and Angelica Arreola, 28, of El Paso, have pleaded guilty to conduct including transferring or transporting money from the U.S. to Mexico.