East Texas man killed in Sunday crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Center, Texas man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash.

Texas DPS says it happened on around 3:15 p.m. on SH 7, 12 miles West of Center.

DPS says the driver was heading east when his truck left the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned.

The driver was identified at Julio Vazquez from Center. Vazquez was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

