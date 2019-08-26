East Texas man killed in Sunday crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Center, Texas man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash.

Texas DPS says it happened on around 3:15 p.m. on SH 7, 12 miles West of Center.

DPS says the driver was heading east when his truck left the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned.

The driver was identified at Julio Vazquez from Center. Vazquez was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss