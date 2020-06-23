East Texas man killed on I-20 after tire on semi loses air, crashes into tree

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man was killed in a wreck on I-20 Monday night after his semi-trailer crashed into a tree.

Just after 7:15 p.m. Aundre Brenard Bagley, 35, was heading west on the highway near Marshall. The preliminary report shows that the front left tire of the truck lost air causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The truck then entered the median and rolled, where it struck a tree. Another truck driven by 60-year-old Marvin Cuerton of Kilgore was also damaged. He was driving next to Bagley but was uninjured.

Bagley was pronounced at the scene by Judge Oswalt. The crash remains under investigation.

