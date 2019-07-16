East Texas Whataburgers holding food drive today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Whataburger and the East Texas Food Bank are teaming up once again to fight hunger across East Texas with a special Christmas in July food drive and fundraiser at 46 restaurants across the region.
Customers who visit their local Whataburger restaurant today from 3 to 7 p.m. and donate a minimum of two cans or non-perishable items will receive a free Whataburger.
Additionally, customers who donate $1 or more to the East Texas Food Bank at participating locations between July 15 and July 28 will receive a paper ornament and have their name decorate the walls of their hometown Whataburger.
Here is a list of all participating locations:
2010 Victory, Marshall
2406 Eastend, Marshall
602 W. Main St., Hallsville
819 W. Panola, Carthage
815 Hurst St., Center
12768 Hwy 84 E ., Joaquin
1717 South Loop 256, Palestine
2321 South Jefferson, Mt. Pleasant
