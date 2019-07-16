East Texas Whataburgers holding food drive today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Whataburger and the East Texas Food Bank are teaming up once again to fight hunger across East Texas with a special Christmas in July food drive and fundraiser at 46 restaurants across the region.

Customers who visit their local Whataburger restaurant today from 3 to 7 p.m. and donate a minimum of two cans or non-perishable items will receive a free Whataburger.

Additionally, customers who donate $1 or more to the East Texas Food Bank at participating locations between July 15 and July 28 will receive a paper ornament and have their name decorate the walls of their hometown Whataburger.

Here is a list of all participating locations:

2010 Victory, Marshall

2406 Eastend, Marshall

602 W. Main St., Hallsville

819 W. Panola, Carthage

815 Hurst St., Center

12768 Hwy 84 E ., Joaquin

1717 South Loop 256, Palestine

2321 South Jefferson, Mt. Pleasant

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.