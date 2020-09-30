Emergency SNAP benefits extended for Texas families

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Emergency SNAP benefits for Texas families have been extended for another month as the state continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $196 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of October.

Gov. Abbott said, “Thank you to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for extending these emergency SNAP benefits for Texas families. The State of Texas will continue to ensure that Texans have access to nutritious and healthy food throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said, “We are grateful Texans will continue receiving these expanded benefits, bringing nutritious foods to those families who are in need of assistanc. The Texans we serve will always remain our top priority, especially in times like these.”

More than 994,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by Oct. 15.

The emergency October allotments are in addition to the more than $1.2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and September.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

