ETX Mayor issues new declaration for local disaster and public health

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall City Hall announced Wednesday that Mayor Terri Brown has issued a New Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease.

The declaration is going to continue in effect until the Marshall City Commission terminates its consent to the continuation of this declaration or until this declaration is terminated by the Mayor, whichever occurs first, according to the city hall.

“The New Declaration largely mirrors Governor Abbott’s GA-18 to become effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020,” City Manager Mark Rohr stated in a Facebook post.

“Mayor Brown’s Declaration retains the provisions for the City of Marshall food establishments to require face coverings for all employees and for one employee to handle the purchase while another employee handles the food. We anticipate further orders to be built on this one.”

