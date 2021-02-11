ETX representative discusses measuring student progress amid pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Texas will soon be required to participate in STARR testing.

The Texas Education Agency has said the standardized test will not be used for accountability purposes, but to measure student learning during the pandemic. In a meeting on Thursday with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, District One Representative Gary VanDeaver, who sits on the Public Education Committee, said he thinks student progress, or lack of, does need to be measured. “I am not convinced the STARR is the appropriate tool to do that, but we will see how that unfolds. We have some other instruments out there, I think, that will do a much better job of measuring academic progress, or lack thereof.”

VanDeaver added, “Twenty years from now, we don’t need a gap in our workforce that was created by COVID, where we have a generation of students who did not receive the education they needed to be successful and to continue to move our state and our country forward, so the stakes are high.”

Testing is set to take place this spring.