ETX sheriff’s office warns drivers about school bus loading zones, fines start at $925

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)) — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says they are cracking down on drivers who are reportedly driving through loading and unloading zones for school buses.

PCSO made a post on Facebook Wednesday, stating that law requires drivers to stop when school buses are operating a visual stop signal.

(Photo: Panola County Sheriff’s Office)

We have been receiving reports of traffic not stopping for school buses loading and unloading, especially on US 79 N near the Sabine River. For reference, attached is an illustration of when you DO and when you DO NOT have to stop for a bus loading or unloading. State law requires approaching drivers to stop when a school bus is stopped and operating a visual signal (red flashing lights and/or a stop sign). Drivers should not proceed until the school bus resumes motion; the driver is signaled by the bus driver to proceed; or the visual signal is no longer activated. This area of interest, as well as areas throughout the county will be monitored by law enforcement for violations, and warnings WILL NOT be an option if a motorist is caught passing a stopped bus while children are loading or unloading. The fine starts at $925 and may exceed that amount for habitual violators. PLEASE help us protect our youth, and be aware of stopped buses along your travel route. Panola County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

