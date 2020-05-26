Family offers $5,000 reward in search for missing 80-year old ETX man

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The family of the missing 80-year old Panola County man is offering a $5,000 reward for any credible information leading to his discovery.

Joe Roy McMillan went missing last Thursday on FM 1970 in the Clayton area. McMillian left his residence off County Road 302 to run errands but never returned home. McMillian is a diabetic and did not have his medicine with him when he left. Surveillance video from the local Clayton saw shop showed him alone before exiting a little after 3:00 PM.

He then drove to the intersection at Hwy 315 in Clayton.

Family and friends gathered at Pleasant Grove Baptist church along the same highway Tuesday morning to begin a search party. According to the family, no evidence of McMillian’s disappearance was found.

“We have been working tirelessly trying to obtain video surveillance images from places of business as well as homes and residential security cameras along the route we think he may have taken,” said Panola County Sheriff, Kevin Lake.

Panola County Sheriff’s Office asking for video footage from residents that could help find missing 80-year-old

McMillian was driving a Blue single cab 2004 GMC Sierra truck with Texas license plate DMK 2975.

Lake also says the footage they have recovered places McMillan outside of Panola County. His truck was possibly in the Nacogdoches, Texas area later on that same day.

“That’s not to say that Mr. McMillan was driving that vehicle the whole time. That question has been asked,” said Lake, “Some of the vehicle footage that we have we can confirm that he is driving, but there’s others that we are still investigating even further south.”

McMillian does have family in the Houston area, and Lake says they have contacted authorities down to the City of Houston to be aware. Lake also says they’ve checked hospitals along that route to make sure McMillian hasn’t been admitted even if he was unidentifiable.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that there’s no evidence of foul play at this time.

McMillian has been entered as a missing persons as well as his vehicle. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Silver Alert for McMillian has extended.

McMillian is a black male, 5’11” in height, approximately 300 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Joe Roy McMillian please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.

