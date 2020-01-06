Franklin Co. deputies searching for runaway Texas teen

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing Texas teen who reportedly ran away from home early Sunday morning.

According to FCSO, 17-year-old Bianca Mooney left her family’s home on Jan. 5 around 1:30 a.m. Deputies say Mooney left a note for her family, and their concern is that she had been in contact with someone online and they have no clue who that person may be.

FCSO says Mooney is 5’4 tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says they are in touch with the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information about Mooney’s whereabouts is urged to contact FCSO at (903) 537-4539.

