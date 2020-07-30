Former NFL player hosting Virtual Social Justice Summit for Texarkana young adults

Texarkana, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Byron Williams Best Wishes Foundation and The HOPE Initiative, in partnership with Amachi Vision Corps, Inc., will host a Virtual Social Justice Summit on Friday, July 31st.

It’s for Texarkana young adults ages 14-20. There will be two sessions offered at 11 am-1 pm and 2 pm-4 pm for participants in the Texarkana area.

Special guest facilitators include NFL Player Partners Byron Williams, Mike Cherry, Roosevelt Collins, Andrew Givens, Priest Holmes, Larry Mallory and Eric Warfield along with social justice expert Jarrad Carter and educator Dr. Robert Harper.

“Since 1996, I have always wanted to come back to my hometown of Texarkana and give back to the community. It is very important that we have this virtual summit to let the voices of young adults be heard during these challenging times in our country,” said Byron Williams.

“Seeing and knowing the impact that has been made during my annual football and cheerleader camps over the past 25 consecutive years and not being able to facilitate this event physically due to COVID-19 this year was all the reason I needed to team up with The Hope Initiative to host our virtual Social Justice Summit. This virtual platform will allow us to replace the face-to-face camps and keep our annual streak going.”

The Virtual Social Justice Summit will be spearheaded by The HOPE Initiative, a nonprofit organization, who receives funding from the NFL Foundation to provide its social justice program, Beyond Change, to youth and young adults throughout the country.

The Beyond Change program was designed to assist youth, law enforcement, community organizations and social justice experts in promoting positive change through collaborative partnerships and community service.

In addition,Beyond Change specifically addresses the need for intentional programming in support of the NFL Foundation Social Justice Grant Matching Program and the NFL Inspire Change Initiative.

The NFL Foundation Social Justice Grant Matching Program is designed to provide nonprofit organizations with funding of up to $5,000 on behalf of a current or former NFL player in the arena of social justice. The grant is used to fund organizations, programs or initiatives that reduce the barriers to opportunities.

Areas of priority include, but are not limited to education, criminal justice reform, police/community relations and can also address poverty, racial equality and workforce/economic development.

Conducted as a two-hour workshop, Beyond Change’s Virtual Social Justice Summit incorporates solution-oriented activities that specifically focus on two of the three priority areas for the NFL Inspire Change initiative: 1) Education and Economic Advancement and, 2) Police and Community Relations, and 3) Criminal Justice Reform.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.