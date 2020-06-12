Former staffer of John Ratcliffe announces candidacy for 4th Congressional District of Texas

ROCKWALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A former staffer for Congressman John Ratcliffe has officially announced his campaign for the ballot replacement process in the 4th Congressional District of Texas.

Jason Ross, a business owner and former District Chief of Staff for Ratcliffe, made the announcement earlier this week.

Ross said, “I am a limited government conservative, with a lifetime of service to the Republican Party. I know first-hand that small businesses are the backbone of America, not big government. I will work to unleash the power of American ingenuity and economic opportunity by removing barriers to innovation, simplifying regulations, and cutting red tape. I will fight for President Trump’s agenda to protect America, the sanctity of all human life, and our Second Amendment rights.”

Ratcliffe left the position back in May after a divided Senate confirmed him as the Director of National Intelligence for Trump administration.

Ross added, “I am proud to have served as Congressman Ratcliffe’s District Chief of Staff. Few people can say they have traveled as many miles across the 18 counties in the 4th District of Texas as I have since 2015. If voters like the conservative change John Ratcliffe took to Washington for the 4th District, then I would humbly submit I am the best candidate to continue that work and ask for their vote.”

County and precinct chairs from across the 4th Congressional District are set to meet on Aug. 8 to select the Republican who will replace Ratcliffe’s name on the ballot in the November general election.

