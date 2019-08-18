Former Texas RB Cedric Benson killed in west Austin motorcycle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former UT running back Cedric Benson was killed in a motorcycle crash in west Austin Saturday night.

Austin police responded to the crash at the 5600 block of Mt. Bonnell Rd. around 10:20 p.m.

Police say a mini-van was trying to cross the intersection when it ran into a motorcycle. Benson and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and fans of Benson took to social media to grieve for the former Longhorn. Benson’s brother posted on facebook about his brother’s death and his former UT coach Mack Brown offered his condolences on Instagram.

Benson was drafted 4th overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005

He rushed for 5,540 yards during his Texas career and won the Doak Walker award in 2004 given to college football’s best running back.

Benson played his high school ball at Midland Lee where he was viewed as one of the best prospects in the country. He was 36-years-old.