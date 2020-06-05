ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The first Saturday in June is designated as free fishing day in Texas.

Texans can fish on any public body of water without a fishing license by boat or bank on Sat. June 6 only as apart of National Fishing and Boating Week.

According to Atlanta State Park Representative, Rebecca Allen if fishers decide to fish at the state park you will still be responsible for purchasing a ticket online through Texas State Parks.

Allen says dogs must be on a six-foot leash. She advises everyone to practice social distancing while fishing.