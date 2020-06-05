Free fishing day in Texas

Texas

by: Epiphany La'Sha

Posted: / Updated:
AGRED FIshing Tournament_1547570633318.jpg.jpg

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The first Saturday in June is designated as free fishing day in Texas.

Texans can fish on any public body of water without a fishing license by boat or bank on Sat. June 6 only as apart of National Fishing and Boating Week.

According to Atlanta State Park Representative, Rebecca Allen if fishers decide to fish at the state park you will still be responsible for purchasing a ticket online through Texas State Parks.

Allen says dogs must be on a six-foot leash. She advises everyone to practice social distancing while fishing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss