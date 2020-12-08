Help Ring the Bell during the Salvation Army 6 Hours of Caring
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing offered in Marshall

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas. (KKTAL/KMSS) – Free saliva-based coronavirus testing will be offered later this week in Marshall.

According to the City of Marshall Twitter page, drive-through testing will be provided from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, and from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 at the Marshall Convention Center on 2501 E End Blvd. S.

Anyone who wants to get tested should not eat or drink anything 15 minutes prior to the test and should wear face-covering, social distance, and use hand sanitizer.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss