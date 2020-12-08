Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing offered in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas. (KKTAL/KMSS) – Free saliva-based coronavirus testing will be offered later this week in Marshall.

The Marshall Convention Center will host FREE Drive-Through saliva-based testing. Come Thursday from 9am-4pm and Friday from 10am-7pm. No eating or drinking for 15 minutes prior to test. Please wear face coverings, social distance, and use hand sanitizer. pic.twitter.com/TbSvEiFSmC — City of Marshall, TX (@CityofMarshallT) December 8, 2020

According to the City of Marshall Twitter page, drive-through testing will be provided from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, and from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 at the Marshall Convention Center on 2501 E End Blvd. S.

Anyone who wants to get tested should not eat or drink anything 15 minutes prior to the test and should wear face-covering, social distance, and use hand sanitizer.