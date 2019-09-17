Free Texarkana adult education classes help students reach employment goals

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A free program at local college is proving you’re never too old to learn something new and reach for your dreams.

For Heaven Alexander, 32, when it came to graduating high school, life just got in the way.

“My grandmother getting sick, me focusing my attention on other things and just really just not dedicating myself to school,” said Alexander. “And letting the world shift me in different places.”

For this married mother of two, it’s now back to the books. She’s studying to receive her General Education Diploma or GED.

She said her dream is to study engineering at Texarkana College and get a career in media production.

“I thought it was gonna be just like this easy peasy, just breeze right through it and it’s just… It wasn’t,” said Alexander. “But, time and dedication, it’s all gonna work out.”

The Adult Education and Literacy Program at Texarkana College is helping Alexander and other students prepare for their GED tests and other educational goals.

“A lot of it’s mindset,” said Lisa Jones, director of Adult Education and Literacy. “They have to be in the right place when they start.”

Employment opportunities are limited for folks without a high school diploma or with limited English skills.

“We have several students who have degrees in other countries, but their language is what’s keeping them from using that training or that degree to work,” said Jones.

English as a Second Language (ESL) classes help students communicate confidently, providing a sense of freedom and chance at getting a job.

“My phone before was in my hand all the time. Because it was my job,” said Alassandra D’Arbaamato And now, for me, it is a big problem.”

A grant from the Texas Workforce Commission means classes are free to students. And flexible schedules help those with jobs and families prove it’s never too late to make a change for the better.

“And that’s exactly what I want to show my children,” said Alexander. “No matter how long it took you to get it, or what happened in your life, you can always go back and you can always fix the problem and succeed in doing it.”

The GED and ESL programs are both eight-week sessions.

For more information, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.