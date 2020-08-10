Free walk-up COVID-19 testing to be offered in Marshall

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are counted before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Free walk-up COVID-19 testing will be provided for residents this week in Marshall.

According to a Facebook post from Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, the testing will be provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The testing will be held at the Marshall Convention Center starting Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This will be walk-up testing so no appointments are needed and symptoms are not required to receive tests.

A cell phone number is required because results will be sent out by text message only. Anyone that wants to be tested can pre-register here.

