Free walk-up COVID-19 testing to be offered in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Free walk-up COVID-19 testing will be provided for residents this week in Marshall.
According to a Facebook post from Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, the testing will be provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The testing will be held at the Marshall Convention Center starting Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This will be walk-up testing so no appointments are needed and symptoms are not required to receive tests.
A cell phone number is required because results will be sent out by text message only. Anyone that wants to be tested can pre-register here.
